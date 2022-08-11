Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $258.45

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.45 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.00). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.01), with a volume of 36,059 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.43.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.