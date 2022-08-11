VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 67.7% in July

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,621,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $28.58 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

