Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 22.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $112,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,830. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average is $209.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

