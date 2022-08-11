Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

