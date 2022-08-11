Varonis Systems (VRNS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $62.00 to $53.00.

8/1/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/22/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $36.00.

7/18/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00.

7/12/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $73.46.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

