Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of VAR1 stock traded up €2.00 ($2.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €80.22 ($81.86). The company had a trading volume of 82,274 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. Varta has a one year low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a one year high of €165.90 ($169.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.74.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

