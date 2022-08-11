VeChain Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $132.39 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00025947 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

