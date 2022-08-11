Veil (VEIL) One Day Volume Hits $387.00

Veil (VEIL) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Veil has a market cap of $290,503.44 and approximately $387.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,223.37 or 1.00032676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00049242 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00232223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00147700 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00263133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004706 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

