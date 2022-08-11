Velan (TSE:VLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.25

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 7800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

Velan Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

