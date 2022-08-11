Velan (TSE:VLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.25

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 7800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.
Velan Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.
Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter.
Velan Announces Dividend
Velan Company Profile
Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.
Read More
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.