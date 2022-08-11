Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,543,000 after purchasing an additional 683,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.9 %

Ventas stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

