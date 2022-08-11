VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of VEON opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

