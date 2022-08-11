Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In related news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Veracyte Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.10. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $54.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.