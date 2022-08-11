Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 213,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

