Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 512,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. 499,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,947,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

