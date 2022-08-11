Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $47,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

VET opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.47. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.