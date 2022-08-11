Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $295.39 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $301.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.