VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORA. National Bankshares reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$34.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on VerticalScope from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

VerticalScope Price Performance

Shares of FORA opened at C$12.27 on Wednesday. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$34.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$261.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

