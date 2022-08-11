Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Stock Up 36.0 %

Shares of Veru stock traded up $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 58,806,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,869,339. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.