Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan Sells 50,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sekar Kathiresan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Verve Therapeutics stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

