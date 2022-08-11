Vesper Market Capitalization Reaches $5.09 Million (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Vesper has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $98,231.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vesper has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014749 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038985 BTC.
About Vesper
Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,777,254 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Buying and Selling Vesper
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.