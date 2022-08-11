Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

