Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of VVI stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
