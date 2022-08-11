Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Insider Activity at Victoria Gold

In other news, Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$25,112.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 715,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,359,808.16.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

