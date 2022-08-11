VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

