VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 367.3% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.58. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

