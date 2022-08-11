VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 367.3% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.58. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $66.64.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
