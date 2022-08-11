Videndum (LON:VID) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Videndum Stock Up 7.3 %

LON:VID opened at GBX 1,440 ($17.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The company has a market capitalization of £666.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2,647.70. Videndum has a 12 month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,471.92 ($17.79).

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.