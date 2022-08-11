VideoCoin (VID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

