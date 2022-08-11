VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,177.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00129434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067378 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.