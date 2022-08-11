Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 75.04%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of -0.40.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $40,184.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,751.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 197,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.