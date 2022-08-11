Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 75.04%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of -0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 197,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.