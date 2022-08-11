Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.36. 11,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.47. The firm has a market cap of $401.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $238.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

