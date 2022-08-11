Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to $1.90 at HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.90 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$2.65 target price for the company.

Vizsla Silver stock opened at 1.31 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of 0.91 and a 1 year high of 2.87.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company's flagship asset is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. It also holds an interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares situated in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada; and option to earn a 60% interest in the Carruthers Pass copper property located in British Columbia.

