VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Trading Up 0.5 %

VNRX stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.62. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 148.44% and a negative net margin of 15,827.93%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 million. Research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

