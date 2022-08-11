Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Vontier Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE VNT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

