Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $353.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

