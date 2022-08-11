Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $112.43, but opened at $121.45. Walt Disney shares last traded at $121.91, with a volume of 559,758 shares changing hands.
The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.
The company has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
