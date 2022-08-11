Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $112.43, but opened at $121.45. Walt Disney shares last traded at $121.91, with a volume of 559,758 shares changing hands.

The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.