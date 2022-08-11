Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

