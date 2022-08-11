Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 35,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,333. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.