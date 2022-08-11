Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 121 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,515,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,415,955 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $189.59. 57,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

