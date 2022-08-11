Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 96,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $100.98. 47,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,565. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

