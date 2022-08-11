Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $318.65. 13,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,795. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

