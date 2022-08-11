Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ORIX by 68.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 104.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ORIX by 250.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

IX stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.83.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

