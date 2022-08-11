Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 716,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,161,736. The company has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

