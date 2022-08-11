Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Main Street Capital makes up 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Main Street Capital worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of MAIN traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.95. 14,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,045. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

