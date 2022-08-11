Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

HDV traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,878. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.