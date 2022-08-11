Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

RPG stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.48. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,915. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

