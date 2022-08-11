Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.88

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 502000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,282,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at $2,087,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

