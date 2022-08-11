Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

WAFD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,657 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

