Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 2nd

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,773. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

