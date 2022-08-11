Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $48,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Waste Management by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,619. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $172.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.