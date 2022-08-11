Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $672.42 million-$685.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.37 million. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.95-$12.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of WAT traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.79. The stock had a trading volume of 322,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,105. Waters has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 33.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waters by 37.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Waters by 13.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Waters by 456.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

