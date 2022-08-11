Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.95-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Waters also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.00.

Waters stock traded up $6.98 on Wednesday, reaching $330.79. 322,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,105. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.47.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Waters by 132.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

